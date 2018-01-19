Credit Suisse top Asia Pacific dealmaker Mervyn Chow leaving - sources

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking and capital markets, Mervyn Chow, is leaving after working with the bank for nearly two decades, people familiar with the move said.

Chow was also named chief executive for Greater China in October last year and was leading Credit Suisse’s overall strategy in that region across the bank’s private banking and investment banking platform.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the move. (Reporting by Fiona Lau, Sumeet Chatterjee and Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Keith Weir)