Former Credit Suisse Asia dealmaker to join Hillhouse Capital - IFR

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG’s former Greater China CEO and co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking and capital markets, Mervyn Chow, is joining China-focussed investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group, IFR reported on Tuesday.

Chow will join Hillhouse, an early investor in top Chinese technology firms including Tencent, Baidu and JD.com, in a senior role in Hong Kong, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported, citing unnamed sources.

Hillhouse and Chow declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Credit Suisse on Monday named two senior executives of the bank to replace Chow, who is leaving the Swiss bank after nearly two decades, has held various senior positions and was responsible for key client coverage at the bank. (Reporting by Thomas Blott; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)