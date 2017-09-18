MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints new IBCM co-heads for EMEA - memo

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Mathew Cestar and Jens Welter co-heads of its investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

It comes as the former IBCM co-head for EMEA, Marisa Drew, took on a new role as head of Credit Suisse’s Impact Advisory and Finance (IAF) department. Mark Echlin will become UK IBCM chairman after more than three years as IBCM co-head of EMEA.

The reshuffle is among a raft of staff changes announced on Monday through internal memos to staff. Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memos.

The changes were reported earlier by the Financial Times.