MOVES-Credit Suisse names Steffa as head of securitized products trading
September 19, 2017

MOVES-Credit Suisse names Steffa as head of securitized products trading

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG named Joe Steffa as global head of securitized products trading on Tuesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

He replaces Jim Buccola, who is leaving the Swiss bank.

Steffa joined Credit Suisse in 2013 from the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was a managing director in non-agency trading.

The memo was signed by Jay Kim, global head of securitized products.

Securitized products remains a key area within Credit Suisse’s markets business, even as the bank has scaled back in other parts of trading.

As part of the changes, senior non-agency trader Christian Wall and asset-backed security trading desk head Marshall Insley are also leaving Credit Suisse, according to a source familiar with the moves. (Reporting by Olivia Oran, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

