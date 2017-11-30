FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse targets more cost cuts, sets 2019 and 2020 yield goals
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a day ago

Credit Suisse targets more cost cuts, sets 2019 and 2020 yield goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday announced ambitions to pare costs beyond 2018, as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam builds on a revamp of the Swiss lender the bank says will be completed that year.

In a statement ahead of its investor day, Credit Suisse said it is aiming for a return on tangible equity of 10-11 percent in 2019 and 11-12 percent in 2020.

This is the first time it has announced such goals since Thiam’s restructure - which has refocused the bank more towards wealth management and less on volatile investment banking - began in late 2015, and represents a major rise from the 4.1 percent return posted in the first nine months of 2017.

It confirmed 2018 targets for all its units. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.