FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Builder Crest Nicholson says UK election result may bring uncertainty
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 13, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 months ago

Builder Crest Nicholson says UK election result may bring uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's national election could result in uncertainty in the housing market as the firm posted a 5 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit to 76.2 million pounds ($97 million).

Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure an outright majority in the national vote and is seeking to strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to support her administration.

"The outcome of the UK General Election may introduce some uncertainty in the short term but we expect the new build housing market to remain robust," said Chief Executive Stephen Stone.

Crest also said forward sales stood at 540 million pounds by mid-June, 4 percent ahead of last year. ($1 = 0.7896 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.