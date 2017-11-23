UPDATE 1-Cricket-Play resumes after rain delay in first Ashes test

(Updates after play resumes)

BRISBANE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Play resumed after a rain delay at lunch on day one of the series-opening Ashes test between Australia and England in Brisbane on Thursday.

The second session got underway at 2:15 p.m. local time (0415 GMT), about 90 minutes later then scheduled, with England 59 for one at the Gabba.

Opener Mark Stoneman resumed on 25 not out and number three batsman James Vince on 32.

Tea will be pushed back to 4 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc took the sole wicket in the first session, having Alastair Cook caught in the slips for two.