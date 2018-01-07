FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Cricket-Leading run-scorers in test cricket
Sections
Featured
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
brexit
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
autos
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
market analysis
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
January 7, 2018 / 4:32 AM / 2 days ago

FACTBOX-Cricket-Leading run-scorers in test cricket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Leading run-scorers in test
cricket after England's Alastair Cook became the sixth player to
score 12,000 runs during the fifth Ashes test at the Sydney
Cricket Ground on Sunday:
    (Lists under player, runs, average, centuries)
      
 Sachin Tendulkar (India)          15,921  53.78  51
 Ricky Ponting (Australia)          13,378  51.85  41
 Jacques Kallis (S. Africa)      13,289  55.37  45
 Rahul Dravid (India)          13,288  52.31  36
 Kumar Sangakkara (S. Lanka)     12,400  57.40  38
 Alastair Cook (England)         12,005  46.35  32 

    
    

 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.