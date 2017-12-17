FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Rain forces delay in third Ashes test
December 17, 2017

Cricket-Rain forces delay in third Ashes test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Rain delayed play after tea on day four of the third Ashes test on Sunday, with England 132 for four in their second innings, still needing 127 runs to make Australia bat again.

England number five Dawid Malan was 28 not out, with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on 14 at the WACA.

Australia declared their first innings closed at 662 for nine after lunch, having taken a 259-run lead.

The hosts, who lead the five-test series 2-0, can reclaim the Ashes with victory at the WACA. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
