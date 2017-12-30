FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Fourth Ashes test ends in a draw
December 30, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket-Fourth Ashes test ends in a draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australia captain Steve Smith frustrated England with his third century of the series to guide the hosts to safety as the fourth Ashes test ended in a draw on day five at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Smith finished 102 not out and Mitchell Marsh on 29, with Australia on 263 for four and holding a 99-run lead before the captains agreed to end proceedings.

Australia head to the final test in Sydney 3-0 up in the series.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

