Cricket-Curran to make England test debut in fourth Ashes match
December 25, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 25 (Reuters) - England fast bowler Tom Curran will make his test debut in the fourth Ashes match against Australia on Tuesday, replacing the injured Craig Overton, captain Joe Root said on Monday.

Overton was struck in the ribs while batting in the second test at Adelaide and aggravated the area further while fielding in the third test in Perth with scans revealing a fracture.

Australia have already reclaimed the Ashes with their innings and 41-run victory in Perth to give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The 22-year-old Curran, who was called into the squad when Steven Finn withdrew before the first test with a knee injury, made his international debut against South Africa in a Twenty20 in June and played his first one day international against West Indies in September.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Gene Cherry

