Cricket-England captain Root in hospital with dehydration
#Cricket News
January 7, 2018 / 10:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Cricket-England captain Root in hospital with dehydration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root was taken to hospital with severe dehydration on Monday and may not resume his innings on the final day of the fifth Ashes test.

An England spokesman confirmed that the 27-year-old, who was 42 not out at the end of day four as the tourists battled to avoid an innings defeat, had suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting overnight.

Temperatures at the Sydney Cricket Ground exceeded 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. England finished the day on 93 for four and need another 210 to make Australia bat again.

Australia have won the Ashes after winning the first three tests. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
