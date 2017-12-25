Cricket-Australia win the toss, to bat in fourth test

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Australia have already regained the Ashes after they won the third match in Perth at the WACA to give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Smith’s side made one change, with pace bowler Jackson Bird coming in for the injured Mitchell Starc.

England also made one change from the side that lost the third test by an innings and 41 runs with pace bowler Tom Curran making his debut after Craig Overton was ruled out with a broken rib.