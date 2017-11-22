Cricket-England win toss, to bat first in first Ashes test

BRISBANE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat first in the Ashes series-opening test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday.

Australia captain Smith confirmed opening batsman David Warner and Shaun Marsh were fit to play after they suffered neck and back strains respectively in the leadup.

England have gone with Jake Ball as their fourth seamer and he joins James Anderson, Stuart Broad and all-rounder Chris Woakes in their pace attack.

England retain the Ashes after winning 3-2 on home soil in 2015. Australia won the last series Down Under 5-0.