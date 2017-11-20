FACTBOX-Cricket-Ashes series

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the five-test Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday: Schedule (times GMT): First test Nov. 23-27 (0000) Gabba, Brisbane Second test Dec. 2-6 (0330) Adelaide Oval (Day-Night) Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground AUSTRALIA Test world ranking: Fifth Captain: Steve Smith Coach: Darren Lehmann Top ranked test batsman: Smith (1) Top ranked test bowler: Josh Hazlewood (6) Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc 2017 form (opponent/venue/result): Pakistan Sydney Won by 220 runs India Pune Won by 333 runs India Bengaluru Lost by 75 runs India Ranchi Match drawn India Dharamsala Lost by eight wickets Bangladesh Dhaka Lost by 20 runs Bangladesh Chittagong Won by seven wickets

ENGLAND Test world ranking: Third Captain: Joe Root Coach: Trevor Bayliss Top ranked test batsman: Root (2) Top ranked test bowler: James Anderson (1) Squad: Root, Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes. 2017 form (opponent/venue/result): South Africa Lord’s Won by 211 runs South Africa Nottingham Lost by 340 runs South Africa The Oval Won by 239 runs South Africa Manchester Won by 177 runs West Indies Birmingham Won by an innings & 209 runs West Indies Leeds Lost by five wickets West Indies Lord’s Won by nine wickets

PREVIOUS RESULTS

Australia v England tests

Matches 341

Australia wins 140

England wins 108

Draws 93

Last 15 Ashes series (Year/hosts/winners/margin)

1986/87 Australia England 2-1

1989 England Australia 4-0*

1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0

1993 England Australia 4-1*

1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1

1997 England Australia 3-2*

1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1

2001 England Australia 4-1

2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1

2005 England England 2-1

2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0

2009 England England 2-1

2010/11 Australia England 3-1

2013 England England 3-0

2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0

2015 England England 3-2

* Six-test series

** Test rankings correct as of Nov. 20 (Editing by John O‘Brien)