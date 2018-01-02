FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Cricket-Fifth Ashes test in Sydney
#Cricket News
January 2, 2018 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Cricket-Fifth Ashes test in Sydney

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the fifth Ashes
test match between Australia and England, which starts on
Thursday:
    
    WHERE?
    Sydney Cricket Ground - Capacity: 44,002 
    Situated in Moore Park in the city's east, the SCG has been
the venue for tests since 1882, making it the world's third
oldest test ground after the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the
Oval in London.
    A facility that allows spectators to get up close to the
action, the SCG has also been used to host a whole range of
sports including soccer, rugby union, rugby league and
Australian Rules football.
    Although the SCG has always had a reputation for being the
most spin-friendly of Australia's test tracks, particularly on
the last couple of days, it has helped the seamers as well.
    Australia have won 26 of the 55 Ashes tests played at the
SCG while England have won 22.
    It was at the SCG on the first day of the fifth test in the
1998-99 series when England pacer Darren Gough wrote his name
into Ashes history by picking up a hat-trick. England went on to
lose the series 3-1.
    Steve Waugh scored a potentially career-saving century at
his home ground in the fifth test of the 2003 series after
averaging just over 30 across 11 tests in the previous year.
Australia won the series 4-1.
    
    WHEN?
    Jan. 4-8. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)
    
    AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
    Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith
(captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh
Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun
Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc
    Coach: Darren Lehmann
    
    ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
    Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny
Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook,
Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman,
James Vince, Chris Woakes
    Coach: Trevor Bayliss
    
    MATCH OFFICIALS
    Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Joel Wilson (West
Indies)
    TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (India)
    Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
    
    HISTORY
    Previous Australia v England tests in Sydney
    Matches: 55
    Australia wins: 26
    England wins: 22
    1882      Australia       5 wickets
    1882      Australia       6 wickets
    1883      England         69 runs
    1883      Australia       4 wickets
    1885      Australia       6 runs
    1885      Australia       8 wickets
    1887      England         13 runs
    1887      England         71 runs
    1888      England         126 runs
    1892      Australia       72 runs
    1894      England         10 runs
    1895      Australia       inns & 147 runs
    1897      England         9 wickets
    1898      Australia       6 wickets
    1901      England         inns & 124 runs
    1902      Australia       7 wickets
    1903      England         5 wickets
    1904      England         157 runs
    1907      Australia       2 wickets
    1908      Australia       49 runs
    1911      Australia       146 runs
    1912      England         70 runs
    1920      Australia       377 runs
    1921      Australia       9 wickets
    1924      Australia       193 runs
    1925      Australia       307 runs
    1928      England         8 wickets
    1932      England         10 wickets
    1933      England         8 wickets
    1936      England         inns & 22 runs
    1946      Australia       inns & 33 runs
    1947      Australia       5 wickets
    1951      Australia       inns & 13 runs
    1954      England         38 runs
    1955      Match drawn
    1959      Match drawn
    1963      Australia       8 wickets
    1963      Match drawn
    1966      England         inns & 93 runs
    1971      England         299 runs
    1971      England         62 runs
    1975      Australia       171 runs
    1979      England         93 runs
    1979      England         9 wickets
    1980      Australia       6 wickets
    1983      Match drawn
    1987      Australia       55 runs
    1988      Match drawn 
    1991      Match drawn
    1995      Match drawn
    1999      Australia       98 runs
    2003      England         225 runs
    2007      Australia       10 wickets
    2011      England         inns & 83 runs
    2014      Australia       281 runs 
    
    CURRENT TOUR
    1st test   Gabba, Brisbane   Australia won by 10 wickets
    2nd test   Adelaide Oval     Australia won by 120 runs 
    3rd test   WACA, Perth       Australia won by inns & 41 runs
    4th test   MCG, Melbourne    Match drawn

 (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by
Sudipto Ganguly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
