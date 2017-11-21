FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Cricket-First Ashes test
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
November 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 days ago

FACTBOX-Cricket-First Ashes test

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the first test
match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:
        
    WHERE?    
    The Gabba, Brisbane - Capacity: 42,000
    The Gabba, named for the Woolloongabba suburb that surrounds
it, has a been a fortress for Australia in the 28 tests since
the West Indies were the last touring team to win there in 1988.
    England last won at the ground in 1986 - only their second
test victory in Brisbane since World War Two - before the modern
concrete bowl replaced the wooden stands and open grass banks.  
    Steve Harmison's first-ball delivery to second slip famously
set the tone for Australia's 2006-07 whitewash and Mitchell
Johnson's devastating day two spell 2013-14 triggered another.
    A lively, greentop wicket is expected at first, offering
pace and bounce for the seamers, with spin coming into play as
an attacking option if it stays dry and the strip deteriorates
later in the match. 
            
    WHEN?     
    Nov. 23-27. Play starts at 1000 local time (0000 GMT)
    
    AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)    
    Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith
(captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh
Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine,
Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc 
    Coach: Darren Lehmann        
 
    ENGLAND (World ranking: third)        
    Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny
Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook,
Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton,
Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes
    Coach: Trevor Bayliss
     
    WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*    
    Australia win: 4-5 
    England win: 5-2
    Draw: 7-2
         
    MATCH OFFICIALS     
    Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Marais Erasmus (South Africa)
   
    TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
    Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)
          
    HISTORY    
    Previous Australia v England tests in Brisbane
    Matches: 20
    Australia wins: 11
    England wins: 4 
    1933    England      6 wickets
    1936    England      322 runs
    1946    Australia    inns & 332 runs
    1950    Australia    70 runs
    1954    Australia    inns & 154 runs
    1958    Australia    8 wickets
    1962    Match drawn    
    1965    Match drawn    
    1970    Match drawn    
    1974    Australia    166 runs
    1978    England      7 wickets
    1982    Australia    7 wickets
    1986    England      7 wickets
    1990    Australia    10 wickets
    1994    Australia    184 runs
    1998    Match drawn    
    2002    Australia    384 runs
    2006    Australia    277 runs
    2010    Match drawn 
    2013    Australia    381 runs 
        
    CURRENT TOUR    
    Remaining tests:
    Second test   Dec. 2-6   (0330)   Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)
    Third test    Dec. 14-18 (0230)   WACA, Perth
    Fourth test   Dec. 26-30 (2330)   Melbourne Cricket Ground
    Fifth test    Jan. 4-8   (2330)   Sydney Cricket Ground
    * Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com

 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.