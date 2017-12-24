FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Cricket-Fourth Ashes test in Melbourne
#Cricket News
December 24, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 2 days ago

FACTBOX-Cricket-Fourth Ashes test in Melbourne

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Dec 24 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the fourth
Ashes test match between Australia and England, which starts on
Tuesday:
                
    WHERE?    
    Melbourne Cricket Ground - Capacity: 90,000
    The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground that hosted cricket's
first-ever test in 1877, as well as the Cricket World Cup finals
in 1991 and 2015 and was the centrepiece of the 1956 Olympics
and 2006 Commonwealth Games.
    The imposing venue has also hosted international soccer
matches, rugby union and league tests and is home to five
separate clubs in the national Australian Rules Football League
as well as the venue for the annual AFL grand final.
    The MCG's competitive wicket usually helps bowlers and
batsmen alike. Australia have won 28 of 55 Ashes tests at the
ground while England have won 20.
    It was in the second test at the MCG in December 1994 that
Shane Warne claimed an Ashes hat-trick for the first time since
all-rounder Hugh Trumble achieved the feat 90 years earlier.
Australia won the the 1994-95 series 3-1.
    Quicks James Anderson and Chris Tremlett took four wickets
apiece as the hosts were dismissed for 98 in the first innings
of the fourth test in 2010, which England won en route to their
first series victory in Australia in 24 years.
    
    WHEN?
    Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)
        
    AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
    Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith
(captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh
Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun
Marsh, Tim Paine, Jackson Bird
    Coach: Darren Lehmann
    
    ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
    Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny
Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook,
Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman,
James Vince, Chris Woakes.
    Coach: Trevor Bayliss
    
    MATCH OFFICIALS
    Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Sundaram Ravi (India)
    TV umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies)
    Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
    
    HISTORY
    Previous Australia v England tests in Melbourne
    Matches: 55
    Australia wins: 28
    England wins: 20
    1877      Australia        45 runs        
    1877      England          4 wickets    
    1879      Australia        10 wickets
    1881-82   Match drawn
    1882      Match drawn            
    1882-83   Australia        9 wickets
    1883      England          inns & 27 runs
    1885      England          10 wickets
    1885      England          inns & 98 runs
    1892      Australia        54 runs
    1894-95   England          94 runs
    1895      England          6 wickets
    1898      Australia        inns & 55 runs
    1898      Australia        8 wickets
    1902      Australia        229 runs
    1902      Australia        32 runs
    1904      England          185 runs
    1904      Australia        218 runs
    1908      England          1 wicket
    1908      Australia        308 runs
    1911-12   England          8 wickets
    1912      England          inns & 225 runs
    1920-21   Australia        inns & 91 runs
    1921      Australia        8 wickets
    1925      Australia        81 runs
    1925      England          inns & 25 runs
    1928-29   England          3 wickets
    1929      Australia        5 wickets
    1932-33   Australia        111 runs
    1937      Australia        365 runs
    1937      Australia        inns & 200 runs
    1947      Match drawn
    1950      Australia        28 runs
    1951      England          8 wickets
    1954-55   England          128 runs
    1958-59   Australia        8 wickets
    1959      Australia        9 wickets
    1962-63   England          7 wickets
    1965-66   Match drawn
    1966      Match drawn
    1970-71   Match abandoned
    1971      Match drawn
    1974      Match drawn
    1975      England          inns & 4 runs
    1977      Australia        45 runs
    1978-79   Australia        103 runs
    1980      Australia        8 wickets
    1982      England          3 runs
    1986      England          inns & 14 runs
    1990      Australia        8 wickets
    1994      Australia        295 runs
    1998      England          12 runs
    2002      Australia        5 wickets
    2006      Australia        inns & 99 runs
    2010      England          inns & 157 runs
    2013      Australia        8 wickets        
            
    CURRENT TOUR
    1st test   Gabba, Brisbane   Australia won by 10 wickets
    2nd test   Adelaide Oval     Australia won by 120 runs 
    3rd test   WACA, Perth       Australia won by inns & 41 runs
        
    Remaining test:
    Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

 (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)

