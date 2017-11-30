FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Cricket-Second Ashes test
#Cricket News
November 30, 2017 / 7:02 AM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Cricket-Second Ashes test

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test
match between Australia and England, which starts on Saturday:
    
    WHERE?
    Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 53,000
    The picturesque venue, next to the River Torrens and
overlooked by St Peter's Cathedral, will host the first
day-night test in Ashes cricket.
    The stadium has borne witness to some of the most dramatic
moments in cricket history, including the "Bodyline" test in
1933, when England skipper Douglas Jardine devised a
short-pitched bowling strategy to nullify Don Bradman.
    England last won an Adelaide test in 2010, when Kevin
Pietersen's elegant 227 sent them on their way to an innings
defeat of the hosts, allowing the tourists to open up a 1-0 lead
in the series after a stalemate at the Gabba in the opener.
    The victory put Australia on the back foot and the hosts
would go on to lose the series 3-1.
    Adelaide once had a reputation for being one of the best
batting surfaces in the world but since the introduction of
drop-in wickets in 2013, which have since settled, there has
been a dramatic turnaround in the balance between bat and ball. 
  
    This year, fast bowlers can count on additional assistance
from the moving pink Kookaburra ball under the lights.
    
    WHEN?
    Dec. 2-6. Play starts at 1400 local time (0330 GMT)
    
    AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
    Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith
(captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh
Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine,
Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc
    Coach: Darren Lehmann
    
    ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
    Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny
Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook,
Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton,
Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes
    Coach: Trevor Bayliss
    
    WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY
    Australia win: 8/11 
    England win: 11/4 
    Draw: 5/1
    
    MATCH OFFICIALS
    Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
    TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)
    Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)
    
    HISTORY
    Previous Australia v England tests in Adelaide
    Matches: 31
    Australia wins: 17
    England wins: 9
    
    1884 England     8 wickets
    1892 England     inns & 230 runs
    1895 Australia   382 runs
    1898 Australia   inns & 13 runs
    1902 Australia   4 wickets
    1904 Australia   216 runs
    1908 Australia   245 runs
    1912 England     7 wickets
    1921 Australia   119 runs
    1925 Australia   11 runs
    1929 England     12 runs
    1933 England     338 runs
    1937 Australia   148 runs
    1947 Match drawn
    1951 Australia   274 runs
    1955 England     5 wickets
    1959 Australia   10 wickets
    1963 Match drawn 
    1966 Australia   inns & 9 runs
    1971 Match drawn
    1975 Australia   163 runs
    1979 England     205 runs
    1982 Australia   8 wickets
    1986 Match drawn
    1991 Match drawn
    1995 England     106 runs
    1998 Australia   205 runs
    2002 Australia   inns & 51 runs
    2006 Australia   6 wickets
    2010 England     inns & 71 runs
    2013 Australia   218 runs
    
    CURRENT TOUR
    First test    Gabba, Brisbane        Australia won by 10
wickets
    
    Remaining tests:
    Third test    Dec. 14-18 (0230)   WACA, Perth
    Fourth test   Dec. 26-30 (2330)   Melbourne Cricket Ground
    Fifth test    Jan. 4-8   (2330)   Sydney Cricket Ground
    
    *Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com

 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
