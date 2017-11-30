FACTBOX-Cricket-Second Ashes test

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test match between Australia and England, which starts on Saturday: WHERE? Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 53,000 The picturesque venue, next to the River Torrens and overlooked by St Peter's Cathedral, will host the first day-night test in Ashes cricket. The stadium has borne witness to some of the most dramatic moments in cricket history, including the "Bodyline" test in 1933, when England skipper Douglas Jardine devised a short-pitched bowling strategy to nullify Don Bradman. England last won an Adelaide test in 2010, when Kevin Pietersen's elegant 227 sent them on their way to an innings defeat of the hosts, allowing the tourists to open up a 1-0 lead in the series after a stalemate at the Gabba in the opener. The victory put Australia on the back foot and the hosts would go on to lose the series 3-1. Adelaide once had a reputation for being one of the best batting surfaces in the world but since the introduction of drop-in wickets in 2013, which have since settled, there has been a dramatic turnaround in the balance between bat and ball. This year, fast bowlers can count on additional assistance from the moving pink Kookaburra ball under the lights. WHEN? Dec. 2-6. Play starts at 1400 local time (0330 GMT) AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth) Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc Coach: Darren Lehmann ENGLAND (World ranking: third) Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes Coach: Trevor Bayliss WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY Australia win: 8/11 England win: 11/4 Draw: 5/1 MATCH OFFICIALS Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies) HISTORY Previous Australia v England tests in Adelaide Matches: 31 Australia wins: 17 England wins: 9 1884 England 8 wickets 1892 England inns & 230 runs 1895 Australia 382 runs 1898 Australia inns & 13 runs 1902 Australia 4 wickets 1904 Australia 216 runs 1908 Australia 245 runs 1912 England 7 wickets 1921 Australia 119 runs 1925 Australia 11 runs 1929 England 12 runs 1933 England 338 runs 1937 Australia 148 runs 1947 Match drawn 1951 Australia 274 runs 1955 England 5 wickets 1959 Australia 10 wickets 1963 Match drawn 1966 Australia inns & 9 runs 1971 Match drawn 1975 Australia 163 runs 1979 England 205 runs 1982 Australia 8 wickets 1986 Match drawn 1991 Match drawn 1995 England 106 runs 1998 Australia 205 runs 2002 Australia inns & 51 runs 2006 Australia 6 wickets 2010 England inns & 71 runs 2013 Australia 218 runs CURRENT TOUR First test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10 wickets Remaining tests: Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground *Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)