FACTBOX-Cricket-Third Ashes test
#Cricket News
December 12, 2017 / 7:00 AM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Cricket-Third Ashes test

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the third test
match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:
                
    WHERE?    
    WACA, Perth - Capacity: 18,000
    The WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) Ground
hosts its 14th and final Ashes test before giving up major
cricket events to the new 60,000-seat Perth Stadium across the
Swan River.
    Built on a swamp and home to sporting events since the
1890s, the WACA is traditionally a pace bowler's paradise.
    Although the hard track has slowed over the years, the late
afternoon breeze - the Fremantle Doctor - still aids seamers and
spinners, making life hard for batsmen.
    Australia have dominated England at the smallest of the five
Ashes venues since their first meeting here in 1971, with nine
wins to the visiting side's lone success in 1978.
    Adam Gilchrist batted England into submission in the third
test in 2006, cracking a 57-ball century as Australia clinched a
206-run win and went on to claim a series whitewash.
    Mitchell Johnson's six-wicket haul four years ago helped
Australia beat England by 150 runs, and the hosts built on that
victory to seal another 5-0 series triumph.
    
    WHEN?
    Dec. 14-18. Play starts at 1030 local time (0230 GMT)
        
    AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
    Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith
(captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh
Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun
Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc
    Coach: Darren Lehmann
    
    ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
    Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny
Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook,
Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton,
Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.
    Coach: Trevor Bayliss
    
    WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*    
    Australia win: 8-15 
    England win: 9-2
    Draw: 7-2
    
    MATCH OFFICIALS
    Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Chris Gaffaney (New
Zealand)
    TV umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan)
    Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)
    
    HISTORY
    Previous Australia v England tests in Perth
    Matches: 13
    Australia wins: 9
    England wins: 1
    1970    Match drawn      
    1974    Australia      9 wickets
    1978    England        166 runs
    1979    Australia      138 runs
    1982    Match drawn
    1986    Match drawn
    1991    Australia      9 wickets
    1995    Australia      329 runs
    1998    Australia      7 wickets
    2002    Australia      inns & 48 runs
    2006    Australia      206 runs
    2010    Australia      267 runs
    2013    Australia      150 runs
        
    CURRENT TOUR
    First test    Gabba, Brisbane        Australia won by 10
wickets
    Second test   Adelaide Oval          Australian won by 120
runs 
        
    Remaining tests:
    Fourth test   Dec. 26-30 (2330)   Melbourne Cricket Ground
    Fifth test    Jan. 4-8   (2330)   Sydney Cricket Ground
    * Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com

 (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick
Mulvenney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
