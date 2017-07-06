FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Players boycott Australia 'A' tour over pay dispute - union
#Cricket News
July 6, 2017 / 1:11 AM / a month ago

Cricket-Players boycott Australia 'A' tour over pay dispute - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - The players in the Australia "A" squad due to depart for South Africa on Friday will not take part in the tour because of the ongoing dispute over a new pay deal with Cricket Australia, the players' union said on Thursday.

Around 230 players were left effectively unemployed when the previous five-year pay agreement expired at the end of last month with talks between the union and the governing body deadlocked.

"It is with great frustration that with no progress towards resolving the current dispute, Australia A players confirm they will not tour South Africa," read an Australian Cricketers' Association statement.

"All players are deeply disappointed at the behaviour of CA which forces this course of action, given the players would rather be playing for their country."

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Rory Carroll

