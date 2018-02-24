FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of  between New South Wales and Tasmania on Friday at Sydney, Australia

New South Wales are 392 for 5

 New South Wales  1st innings
 Nick Larkin       c Beau Webster b Tom Rogers          85
 Daniel Hughes     c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko       22
 Ed Cowan          c George Bailey b Jarrod Freeman     68
 Kurtis Patterson  b Tom Rogers                         72
 Moises Henriques  Not Out                             116
 Nic Maddinson     c Alex Doolan b Tom Rogers            9
 Peter Nevill      Not Out                               5
 Extras            4b 2lb 7nb 0pen 2w                   15
 Total             (95.0 overs)                      392-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-52 Hughes, 2-167 Larkin, 3-185 Cowan, 4-341 Patterson, 5-363 Maddinson
To Bat : O'Keefe, Copeland, Sandhu, Conway

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Andrew Fekete   17   1  60   0  3.53  1nb
 Tom Rogers      19   3  78   3  4.11
 Sam Rainbird    19   1  96   0  5.05  2w 6nb
 Simon Milenko   15   2  49   1  3.27
 Jarrod Freeman  21   1  85   1  4.05
 Beau Webster     4   0  18   0  4.50

 .............................
 Umpire         Sam Nogajski
 Umpire         John Ward
 Match Referee  Peter Marshall
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
