Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of between New South Wales and Tasmania on Friday at Sydney, Australia New South Wales are 392 for 5 New South Wales 1st innings Nick Larkin c Beau Webster b Tom Rogers 85 Daniel Hughes c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko 22 Ed Cowan c George Bailey b Jarrod Freeman 68 Kurtis Patterson b Tom Rogers 72 Moises Henriques Not Out 116 Nic Maddinson c Alex Doolan b Tom Rogers 9 Peter Nevill Not Out 5 Extras 4b 2lb 7nb 0pen 2w 15 Total (95.0 overs) 392-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-52 Hughes, 2-167 Larkin, 3-185 Cowan, 4-341 Patterson, 5-363 Maddinson To Bat : O'Keefe, Copeland, Sandhu, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Andrew Fekete 17 1 60 0 3.53 1nb Tom Rogers 19 3 78 3 4.11 Sam Rainbird 19 1 96 0 5.05 2w 6nb Simon Milenko 15 2 49 1 3.27 Jarrod Freeman 21 1 85 1 4.05 Beau Webster 4 0 18 0 4.50 ............................. Umpire Sam Nogajski Umpire John Ward Match Referee Peter Marshall