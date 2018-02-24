Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of between Western Australia and Victoria on Saturday at Perth, Australia Victoria are 375 for 9 Victoria 1st innings Travis Dean c Simon Mackin b Andrew Tye 111 Marcus Harris c D'Arcy Short b Matthew Kelly 46 Glenn Maxwell c Marcus Stoinis b Matthew Kelly 47 Will Pucovski c Josh Inglis b Marcus Stoinis 16 Aaron Finch lbw Ashton Agar 14 Cameron White c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin 57 Daniel Christian b Marcus Stoinis 18 Sam Harper Not Out 27 Chris Tremain c Matthew Kelly b Andrew Tye 8 Peter Siddle c Josh Inglis b Marcus Stoinis 0 Scott Boland Not Out 0 Extras 0b 12lb 1nb 0pen 18w 31 Total (94.0 overs) 375-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-113 Harris, 2-193 Maxwell, 3-229 Pucovski, 4-240 Dean, 5-282 Finch, 6-321 White, 7-355 Christian, 8-366 Tremain, 9-371 Siddle Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Matthew Kelly 18 5 67 2 3.72 Simon Mackin 16 4 68 1 4.25 10w Marcus Stoinis 20 4 63 3 3.15 1nb Ashton Agar 12 1 50 1 4.17 Andrew Tye 20 3 81 2 4.05 D'Arcy Short 6 0 28 0 4.67 Hilton Cartwright 2 0 6 0 3.00 ............................... Umpire Geoffrey Joshua Umpire Anthony Wilds Match Referee Robert Stratford