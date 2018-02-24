FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of  between Western Australia and Victoria on Saturday at Perth, Australia

Victoria are 375 for 9

 Victoria  1st innings
 Travis Dean       c Simon Mackin b Andrew Tye         111
 Marcus Harris     c D'Arcy Short b Matthew Kelly       46
 Glenn Maxwell     c Marcus Stoinis b Matthew Kelly     47
 Will Pucovski     c Josh Inglis b Marcus Stoinis       16
 Aaron Finch       lbw Ashton Agar                      14
 Cameron White     c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin         57
 Daniel Christian  b Marcus Stoinis                     18
 Sam Harper        Not Out                              27
 Chris Tremain     c Matthew Kelly b Andrew Tye          8
 Peter Siddle      c Josh Inglis b Marcus Stoinis        0
 Scott Boland      Not Out                               0
 Extras            0b 12lb 1nb 0pen 18w                 31
 Total             (94.0 overs)                      375-9
Fall of Wickets : 1-113 Harris, 2-193 Maxwell, 3-229 Pucovski, 4-240 Dean, 5-282 Finch, 6-321 White, 7-355 Christian, 8-366 Tremain, 9-371 Siddle

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Matthew Kelly      18   5  67   2  3.72
 Simon Mackin       16   4  68   1  4.25  10w
 Marcus Stoinis     20   4  63   3  3.15  1nb
 Ashton Agar        12   1  50   1  4.17
 Andrew Tye         20   3  81   2  4.05
 D'Arcy Short        6   0  28   0  4.67
 Hilton Cartwright   2   0   6   0  3.00

 ...............................
 Umpire         Geoffrey Joshua
 Umpire         Anthony Wilds
 Match Referee  Robert Stratford
