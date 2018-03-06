UPDATE 2-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Mar 6 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between Tasmania and South Australia on Monday at Hobart, Australia South Australia trail Tasmania by 223 runs with 3 wickets remaining Tasmania 1st innings Jordan Silk c Callum Ferguson b Kane Richardson 19 Alex Doolan c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall 7 Beau Webster c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson 42 Jake Doran c Alex Carey b Nick Winter 74 George Bailey b Nick Winter 55 Matthew Wade c Jake Weatherald b Kane Richardson 68 Simon Milenko c Jake Weatherald b Nick Winter 0 Tom Rogers c Tom Cooper b Kane Richardson 41 Sam Rainbird b Nick Winter 10 Jackson Bird c Conor McInerney b Nick Winter 32 Andrew Fekete Not Out 0 Extras 9b 21lb 0nb 0pen 15w 45 Total (125.5 overs) 393 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Doolan, 2-43 Silk, 3-108 Webster, 4-219 Doran, 5-242 Bailey, 6-249 Milenko, 7-343 Wade, 8-352 Rogers, 9-383 Rainbird, 10-393 Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Daniel Worrall 29 12 77 1 2.66 1w Nick Winter 31.5 9 81 5 2.54 1w Joe Mennie 28 6 79 0 2.82 2w Kane Richardson 30 8 99 4 3.30 3w Travis Head 6 1 20 0 3.33 Conor McInerney 1 0 7 0 7.00 ...................................................... South Australia 1st innings Conor McInerney lbw Andrew Fekete 12 Jake Weatherald b Tom Rogers 22 Callum Ferguson c Jake Doran b Simon Milenko 51 Travis Head b Tom Rogers 4 Jake Lehmann b Tom Rogers 15 Tom Cooper c Matthew Wade b Jackson Bird 33 Alex Carey c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko 8 Joe Mennie Not Out 4 Kane Richardson Not Out 0 Extras 12b 1lb 3nb 0pen 5w 21 Total (55.0 overs) 170-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-19 McInerney, 2-51 Weatherald, 3-59 Head, 4-90 Lehmann, 5-151 Cooper, 6-165 Carey, 7-166 Ferguson To Bat : Worrall, Winter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 15 4 38 1 2.53 3nb Andrew Fekete 10 3 31 1 3.10 1w Sam Rainbird 14 3 34 0 2.43 1w Tom Rogers 12 3 45 3 3.75 2w Simon Milenko 4 2 9 2 2.25 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Anthony Wilds Match Referee Robert Parry