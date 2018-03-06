FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in 4 hours

UPDATE 2-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Mar  6 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of  between Tasmania and South Australia on Monday at Hobart, Australia

South Australia trail Tasmania by 223 runs with 3 wickets remaining

 Tasmania  1st innings
 Jordan Silk    c Callum Ferguson b Kane Richardson           19
 Alex Doolan    c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall                  7
 Beau Webster   c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson                42
 Jake Doran     c Alex Carey b Nick Winter                    74
 George Bailey  b Nick Winter                                 55
 Matthew Wade   c Jake Weatherald b Kane Richardson           68
 Simon Milenko  c Jake Weatherald b Nick Winter                0
 Tom Rogers     c Tom Cooper b Kane Richardson                41
 Sam Rainbird   b Nick Winter                                 10
 Jackson Bird   c Conor McInerney b Nick Winter               32
 Andrew Fekete  Not Out                                        0
 Extras         9b 21lb 0nb 0pen 15w                          45
 Total          (125.5 overs)                        393 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Doolan, 2-43 Silk, 3-108 Webster, 4-219 Doran, 5-242 Bailey, 6-249 Milenko, 7-343 Wade, 8-352 Rogers, 9-383 Rainbird, 10-393 Bird

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Daniel Worrall     29  12  77   1  2.66  1w
 Nick Winter      31.5   9  81   5  2.54  1w
 Joe Mennie         28   6  79   0  2.82  2w
 Kane Richardson    30   8  99   4  3.30  3w
 Travis Head         6   1  20   0  3.33
 Conor McInerney     1   0   7   0  7.00

 ......................................................
 South Australia  1st innings
 Conor McInerney  lbw Andrew Fekete                  12
 Jake Weatherald  b Tom Rogers                       22
 Callum Ferguson  c Jake Doran b Simon Milenko       51
 Travis Head      b Tom Rogers                        4
 Jake Lehmann     b Tom Rogers                       15
 Tom Cooper       c Matthew Wade b Jackson Bird      33
 Alex Carey       c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko      8
 Joe Mennie       Not Out                             4
 Kane Richardson  Not Out                             0
 Extras           12b 1lb 3nb 0pen 5w                21
 Total            (55.0 overs)                    170-7
Fall of Wickets : 1-19 McInerney, 2-51 Weatherald, 3-59 Head, 4-90 Lehmann, 5-151 Cooper, 6-165 Carey, 7-166 Ferguson
To Bat : Worrall, Winter

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Jackson Bird   15   4  38   1  2.53  3nb
 Andrew Fekete  10   3  31   1  3.10  1w
 Sam Rainbird   14   3  34   0  2.43  1w
 Tom Rogers     12   3  45   3  3.75  2w
 Simon Milenko   4   2   9   2  2.25

 ...................................
 Umpire         Michael Graham-Smith
 Umpire         Anthony Wilds
 Match Referee  Robert Parry
