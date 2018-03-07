FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of  between Queensland and Western Australia on Tuesday at Brisbane, Australia

Queensland are 146 for 8

 Queensland  1st innings
 Lachlan Pfeffer     c Josh Inglis b Liam Guthrie         5
 Matthew Renshaw     c Simon Mackin b Matthew Kelly       3
 Marnus Labuschagne  c Jonathan Wells b Ashton Agar      23
 Charlie Hemphrey    Not Out                             60
 Sam Heazlett        c Josh Inglis b Ashton Agar         18
 Jimmy Peirson       c Liam Guthrie b Simon Mackin        8
 Michael Neser       b Simon Mackin                       9
 Mark Steketee       c Marcus Stoinis b Simon Mackin      4
 Jack Wildermuth     b D'Arcy Short                       4
 Extras              0b 4lb 5nb 0pen 3w                  12
 Total               (62.3 overs)                     146-8
Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Pfeffer, 2-16 Renshaw, 3-63 Labuschagne, 4-91 Heazlett, 5-110 Peirson, 6-127 Neser, 7-138 Steketee, 8-146 Wildermuth
To Bat : Swepson, Feldman

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Matthew Kelly    16   7  24   1  1.50
 Liam Guthrie      5   1  14   1  2.80  1w
 Simon Mackin     11   1  32   3  2.91  2w 2nb
 Marcus Stoinis   10   5  20   0  2.00  3nb
 Ashton Agar      20   4  52   2  2.60
 D'Arcy Short    0.3   0   0   1  0.00

 ................................
 Umpire         Phillip Gillespie
 Umpire         John Ward
 Match Referee  Daryl Harper
