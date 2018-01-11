Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 25 between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers on Thursday at Sydney, Australia . Sydney Thunder win by 3 runs Sydney Thunder 1st innings Usman Khawaja c Michael Klinger b Ashton Agar 85 Kurtis Patterson c Cameron Bancroft b Matthew Kelly 14 Shane Watson c Matthew Kelly b Tim Bresnan 21 Callum Ferguson c Hilton Cartwright b Tim Bresnan 25 Ben Rohrer Not Out 22 Arjun Nair Not Out 4 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 2w 4 Total (20.0 overs) 175-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Patterson, 2-84 Watson, 3-138 Khawaja, 4-157 Ferguson Did Not Bat : Ahmed, Green, Lenton, McClenaghan, Sandhu Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Johnson 4 0 25 0 6.25 1w Joel Paris 4 0 28 0 7.00 1w William Bosisto 1 0 19 0 19.00 Matthew Kelly 4 0 32 1 8.00 Tim Bresnan 3 0 38 2 12.67 Ashton Agar 4 0 31 1 7.75 .............................................................. Perth Scorchers 1st innings William Bosisto c Fawad Ahmed b Mitchell McClenaghan 9 Michael Klinger c Gurinder Sandhu b Chris Green 4 Cameron Bancroft Not Out 75 Ashton Turner lbw Gurinder Sandhu 3 Adam Voges b Fawad Ahmed 1 Hilton Cartwright Not Out 65 Extras 1b 9lb 1nb 0pen 4w 15 Total (20.0 overs) 172-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Bosisto, 2-25 Klinger, 3-32 Turner, 4-35 Voges Did Not Bat : Agar, Bresnan, Johnson, Kelly, Paris Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Gurinder Sandhu 4 0 21 1 5.25 Mitchell McClenaghan 4 0 53 1 13.25 4w 1nb Chris Green 4 0 43 1 10.75 Fawad Ahmed 4 0 19 1 4.75 Arjun Nair 4 0 26 0 6.50 ................................ Umpire Phillip Gillespie Umpire Anthony Wilds Video Nathan Johnstone Match Referee David Talalla