January 25, 2018 / 11:47 AM / a day ago

Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 25 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 38 between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers on Thursday at Perth, Australia

Perth Scorchers win by 4 wickets

 Adelaide Strikers  1st innings
 Jono Dean        c Mitchell Johnson b Matthew Kelly      7
 Jake Weatherald  b Matthew Kelly                        56
 Colin Ingram     c Cameron Bancroft b Tim Bresnan        5
 Jonathan Wells   c Mitchell Johnson b Tim Bresnan       15
 Jake Lehmann     Not Out                                21
 Alex Carey       b Jhye Richardson                      25
 Michael Neser    b Jhye Richardson                       0
 Rashid Khan      Not Out                                 5
 Extras           0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 1w                      3
 Total            (20.0 overs)                        137-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Dean, 2-42 Ingram, 3-68 Wells, 4-94 Weatherald, 5-126 Carey, 6-126 Neser
Did Not Bat : Agar, Laughlin, Stanlake

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Johnson   4   0  17   0  4.25  1w
 Matthew Kelly      4   0  31   2  7.75
 Jhye Richardson    4   0  23   2  5.75
 Ashton Agar        4   0  30   0  7.50
 Tim Bresnan        4   0  34   2  8.50

 ..........................................................
 Perth Scorchers  1st innings
 Sam Whiteman       c Billy Stanlake b Michael Neser      8
 Michael Klinger    c Colin Ingram b Billy Stanlake       5
 Cameron Bancroft   b Rashid Khan                        49
 Hilton Cartwright  c Michael Neser b Rashid Khan         2
 Ashton Turner      lbw Rashid Khan                       0
 Adam Voges         Not Out                              56
 Ashton Agar        c Alex Carey b Ben Laughlin           7
 Tim Bresnan        Not Out                               7
 Extras             0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 6w                    7
 Total              (19.3 overs)                      141-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-8 Whiteman, 2-25 Klinger, 3-28 Cartwright, 4-28 Turner, 5-105 Bancroft, 6-124 Agar
Did Not Bat : Richardson, Kelly, Johnson

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Michael Neser   3.3   0  35   1  10.00  2w
 Billy Stanlake    4   0  23   1   5.75  3w
 Rashid Khan       4   0  20   3   5.00
 Wes Agar          3   0  26   0   8.67  1w
 Ben Laughlin      4   0  27   1   6.75
 Colin Ingram      1   0   9   0   9.00

 ..............................
 Umpire         Greg Davidson
 Umpire         Simon Lightbody
 Video          Claire Polosak
 Match Referee  David Talalla
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
