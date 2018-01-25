Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 25 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 38 between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers on Thursday at Perth, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 4 wickets Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Jono Dean c Mitchell Johnson b Matthew Kelly 7 Jake Weatherald b Matthew Kelly 56 Colin Ingram c Cameron Bancroft b Tim Bresnan 5 Jonathan Wells c Mitchell Johnson b Tim Bresnan 15 Jake Lehmann Not Out 21 Alex Carey b Jhye Richardson 25 Michael Neser b Jhye Richardson 0 Rashid Khan Not Out 5 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 1w 3 Total (20.0 overs) 137-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Dean, 2-42 Ingram, 3-68 Wells, 4-94 Weatherald, 5-126 Carey, 6-126 Neser Did Not Bat : Agar, Laughlin, Stanlake Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Johnson 4 0 17 0 4.25 1w Matthew Kelly 4 0 31 2 7.75 Jhye Richardson 4 0 23 2 5.75 Ashton Agar 4 0 30 0 7.50 Tim Bresnan 4 0 34 2 8.50 .......................................................... Perth Scorchers 1st innings Sam Whiteman c Billy Stanlake b Michael Neser 8 Michael Klinger c Colin Ingram b Billy Stanlake 5 Cameron Bancroft b Rashid Khan 49 Hilton Cartwright c Michael Neser b Rashid Khan 2 Ashton Turner lbw Rashid Khan 0 Adam Voges Not Out 56 Ashton Agar c Alex Carey b Ben Laughlin 7 Tim Bresnan Not Out 7 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 6w 7 Total (19.3 overs) 141-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-8 Whiteman, 2-25 Klinger, 3-28 Cartwright, 4-28 Turner, 5-105 Bancroft, 6-124 Agar Did Not Bat : Richardson, Kelly, Johnson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 3.3 0 35 1 10.00 2w Billy Stanlake 4 0 23 1 5.75 3w Rashid Khan 4 0 20 3 5.00 Wes Agar 3 0 26 0 8.67 1w Ben Laughlin 4 0 27 1 6.75 Colin Ingram 1 0 9 0 9.00 .............................. Umpire Greg Davidson Umpire Simon Lightbody Video Claire Polosak Match Referee David Talalla