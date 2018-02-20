UPDATE 14-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between New South Wales and South Australia on Sunday at Sydney, Australia South Australia win by 7 wickets New South Wales 1st innings Nick Larkin c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall 19 Daniel Hughes c Callum Ferguson b Tom Cooper 93 Ed Cowan lbw Nick Winter 1 Kurtis Patterson b Nick Winter 89 Moises Henriques lbw Nick Winter 1 Peter Nevill c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall 1 William Somerville c Callum Ferguson b Joe Mennie 0 Trent Copeland b Nick Winter 10 Daniel Fallins Not Out 6 Charlie Stobo b Joe Mennie 5 Mickey Edwards b Nick Winter 1 Extras 5b 9lb 4nb 0pen 12w 30 Total (90.4 overs) 256 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-59 Larkin, 2-66 Cowan, 3-183 Hughes, 4-194 Henriques, 5-203 Nevill, 6-205 Somerville, 7-240 Copeland, 8-241 Patterson, 9-251 Stobo, 10-256 Edwards Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Daniel Worrall 23 7 59 2 2.57 1w Joe Mennie 22 3 74 2 3.36 5w 3nb Nick Winter 25.4 9 48 5 1.87 2w 1nb Tom Cooper 5 3 12 1 2.40 Tom Andrews 15 0 49 0 3.27 .............................................................. South Australia 1st innings John Dalton b Trent Copeland 20 Jake Weatherald lbw Charlie Stobo 37 Callum Ferguson c Nick Larkin b Trent Copeland 1 Jake Lehmann c Daniel Hughes b Mickey Edwards 22 Tom Cooper Not Out 105 Alex Ross c Charlie Stobo b Trent Copeland 17 Harry Nielsen c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 1 Joe Mennie c&b Daniel Fallins 5 Tom Andrews b Daniel Fallins 50 Daniel Worrall st Peter Nevill b Daniel Fallins 0 Nick Winter c Peter Nevill b Mickey Edwards 1 Extras 0b 18lb 1nb 0pen 3w 22 Total (74.1 overs) 281 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-42 Dalton, 2-46 Ferguson, 3-78 Lehmann, 4-88 Weatherald, 5-128 Ross, 6-130 Nielsen, 7-141 Mennie, 8-237 Andrews, 9-237 Worrall, 10-281 Winter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 25 8 63 4 2.52 Charlie Stobo 17 1 74 1 4.35 1w 1nb William Somerville 10 0 27 0 2.70 Mickey Edwards 13.1 3 48 2 3.65 2w Daniel Fallins 9 1 51 3 5.67 ................................................................. New South Wales 2nd innings Nick Larkin lbw Nick Winter 3 Daniel Hughes c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall 41 Ed Cowan c Alex Ross b Daniel Worrall 27 Kurtis Patterson c Tom Cooper b Nick Winter 41 Moises Henriques c&b Daniel Worrall 26 Peter Nevill c Harry Nielsen b Nick Winter 13 William Somerville b Nick Winter 3 Trent Copeland lbw Tom Andrews 23 Daniel Fallins b Nick Winter 10 Charlie Stobo Not Out 1 Mickey Edwards c John Dalton b Daniel Worrall 0 Extras 7b 6lb 2nb 0pen 10w 25 Total (68.4 overs) 213 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Larkin, 2-87 Hughes, 3-90 Cowan, 4-145 Patterson, 5-159 Henriques, 6-168 Somerville, 7-179 Nevill, 8-202 Copeland, 9-207 Fallins, 10-213 Edwards Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Daniel Worrall 20.4 4 55 4 2.66 3w Nick Winter 24 5 61 5 2.54 1w Joe Mennie 13 2 44 0 3.38 2w 2nb Tom Andrews 10 2 35 1 3.50 Tom Cooper 1 0 5 0 5.00 ............................................................ South Australia 2nd innings John Dalton st Peter Nevill b Daniel Fallins 29 Jake Weatherald c Charlie Stobo b Mickey Edwards 56 Callum Ferguson Not Out 49 Jake Lehmann c William Somerville b Charlie Stobo 10 Joe Mennie Not Out 26 Extras 11b 1lb 1nb 0pen 9w 22 Total (49.4 overs) 192-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-63 Dalton, 2-122 Weatherald, 3-141 Lehmann Did Not Bat : Cooper, Ross, Nielsen, Andrews, Worrall, Winter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 16 3 39 0 2.44 1w Charlie Stobo 8 1 39 1 4.88 3w 1nb Mickey Edwards 12 2 40 1 3.33 1w Daniel Fallins 7.4 1 51 1 6.65 William Somerville 6 1 11 0 1.83 .............................. Umpire Geoffrey Joshua Umpire Brad White Match Referee Stephen Bernard