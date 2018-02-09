FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 6-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb  9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of  between Western Australia and New South Wales on Friday at Perth, Australia

New South Wales lead Western Australia by 66 runs with 7 wickets remaining

 New South Wales  1st innings
 Nick Larkin       c Ashton Turner b Mitchell Marsh                13
 Daniel Hughes     c Ashton Turner b Mitchell Marsh                49
 Kurtis Patterson  c Matthew Kelly b Mitchell Marsh                24
 Moises Henriques  c Simon Mackin b Mitchell Marsh                  5
 Ed Cowan          c Cameron Bancroft b Matthew Kelly              46
 Peter Nevill      c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin                    16
 Trent Copeland    c&b Matthew Kelly                               11
 Gurinder Sandhu   c Hilton Cartwright b William Bosisto            6
 Charlie Stobo     c Josh Inglis b Alex Bevilaqua                   2
 Nathan Lyon       Not Out                                          6
 Mickey Edwards    c Cameron Bancroft b Jhye Richardson             4
 Extras            6b 10lb 2nb 0pen 4w                             22
 Total             (82.2 overs)                           204 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Larkin, 2-89 Hughes, 3-104 Henriques, 4-105 Patterson, 5-157 Nevill, 6-174 Cowan, 7-188 Copeland, 8-193 Sandhu, 9-194 Stobo, 10-204 Edwards

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Jhye Richardson  18.2   6  30   1  1.64  1nb
 Matthew Kelly      16   4  34   2  2.12
 Simon Mackin       18   5  42   1  2.33
 Mitchell Marsh     16   3  50   4  3.12  1w 1nb
 Alex Bevilaqua     10   3  21   1  2.10  1w
 William Bosisto     4   1  11   1  2.75

 ................................................................
 Western Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft   c Ed Cowan b Charlie Stobo                 38
 William Bosisto    c Charlie Stobo b Trent Copeland            0
 Matthew Kelly      c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland             1
 Hilton Cartwright  c Peter Nevill b Mickey Edwards            78
 Shaun Marsh        c Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon               29
 Mitchell Marsh     c Mickey Edwards b Charlie Stobo            8
 Ashton Turner      c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland             6
 Josh Inglis        st Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon               4
 Jhye Richardson    c Nick Larkin b Charlie Stobo               0
 Alex Bevilaqua     b Nathan Lyon                              36
 Simon Mackin       Not Out                                     0
 Extras             9b 4lb 0nb 0pen 2w                         15
 Total              (70.0 overs)                      215 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Bosisto, 2-5 Kelly, 3-98 Bancroft, 4-147 Marsh, 5-163 Cartwright, 6-173 Turner, 7-174 Marsh, 8-174 Richardson, 9-194 Inglis, 10-215 Bevilaqua

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Trent Copeland   19   7  42   3  2.21  1w
 Gurinder Sandhu  11   2  30   0  2.73
 Charlie Stobo    10   3  32   3  3.20
 Mickey Edwards   10   3  39   1  3.90  1w
 Nathan Lyon      20   5  59   3  2.95

 ........................................................
 New South Wales  2nd innings
 Nick Larkin       c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin        19
 Daniel Hughes     c Jhye Richardson b Simon Mackin    25
 Kurtis Patterson  Not Out                             12
 Moises Henriques  lbw Simon Mackin                     0
 Ed Cowan          Not Out                             11
 Extras            8b 0lb 0nb 0pen 2w                  10
 Total             (29.0 overs)                      77-3
Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Hughes, 2-45 Larkin, 3-45 Henriques
To Bat : Nevill, Copeland, Sandhu, Stobo, Lyon, Edwards

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Jhye Richardson  10   2  22   0  2.20  1w
 Matthew Kelly     4   1   7   0  1.75
 Simon Mackin      8   3  15   3  1.88  1w
 Mitchell Marsh    5   0  21   0  4.20
 Alex Bevilaqua    2   0   4   0  2.00

 .......................
 Umpire  Simon Lightbody
 Umpire  Anthony Wilds
