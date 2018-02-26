FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 11:13 AM

UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of  between New South Wales and Tasmania on Sunday at Sydney, Australia

Tasmania trail New South Wales by 209 runs with 8 wickets remaining

 New South Wales  1st innings
 Nick Larkin       c Beau Webster b Tom Rogers             85
 Daniel Hughes     c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko          22
 Ed Cowan          c George Bailey b Jarrod Freeman        68
 Kurtis Patterson  b Tom Rogers                            72
 Moises Henriques  Not Out                                131
 Nic Maddinson     c Alex Doolan b Tom Rogers               9
 Peter Nevill      b Sam Rainbird                           5
 Steve O'Keefe     c Jake Doran b Andrew Fekete             0
 Trent Copeland    c Ben McDermott b Tom Rogers            41
 Extras            4b 3lb 7nb 0pen 2w                      16
 Total             (106.5 overs)                     449 decl
Fall of Wickets : 1-52 Hughes, 2-167 Larkin, 3-185 Cowan, 4-341 Patterson, 5-363 Maddinson, 6-392 Nevill, 7-393 O'Keefe, 8-449 Copeland
Did Not Bat : Sandhu, Conway

 Bowling           Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Andrew Fekete     21   2   77   1  3.67  1nb
 Tom Rogers      20.5   3   88   4  4.22
 Sam Rainbird      24   3  118   1  4.92  2w 6nb
 Simon Milenko     15   2   49   1  3.27
 Jarrod Freeman    22   1   92   1  4.18
 Beau Webster       4   0   18   0  4.50

 .....................................................
 Tasmania  1st innings
 Beau Webster   Not Out                            102
 Alex Doolan    c Nick Larkin b Gurinder Sandhu      9
 George Bailey  b Steve O'Keefe                     34
 Jake Doran     Not Out                             86
 Extras         0b 8lb 1nb 0pen 0w                   9
 Total          (90.0 overs)                     240-2
Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Doolan, 2-80 Bailey
To Bat : Wade, McDermott, Milenko, Rogers, Rainbird, Freeman, Fekete

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Trent Copeland   24   3  73   0  3.04
 Gurinder Sandhu  20   4  61   1  3.05  1nb
 Harry Conway     20   3  58   0  2.90
 Steve O'Keefe    26   7  40   1  1.54

 ....................
 Umpire  Sam Nogajski
 Umpire  John Ward

