UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of final between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday at Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Strikers win by 25 runs Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Alex Carey b Jofra Archer 18 Jake Weatherald c George Bailey b Daniel Christian 115 Travis Head Not Out 44 Colin Ingram Not Out 14 Extras 0b 4lb 1nb 0pen 6w 11 Total (20.0 overs) 202-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Carey, 2-181 Weatherald Did Not Bat : Wells, Lehmann, Dean, Neser, Siddle, O'Connor, Laughlin Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Clive Rose 3 0 30 0 10.00 Jofra Archer 4 0 46 1 11.50 2w 1nb Tom Rogers 4 0 30 0 7.50 Riley Meredith 3 0 34 0 11.33 2w D'Arcy Short 2 0 20 0 10.00 1w Daniel Christian 4 0 38 1 9.50 1w ...................................................... Hobart Hurricanes 1st innings Tim Paine c Alex Carey b Travis Head 5 D'Arcy Short c Alex Carey b Peter Siddle 68 George Bailey c Jake Lehmann b Peter Siddle 46 Ben McDermott lbw Peter Siddle 9 Daniel Christian Not Out 29 Simon Milenko Not Out 9 Extras 0b 8lb 0nb 0pen 3w 11 Total (20.0 overs) 177-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Paine, 2-87 Bailey, 3-120 McDermott, 4-145 Short, 5-145 Wade Did Not Bat : Wade, Archer, Rose, Rogers, Meredith Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Travis Head 3 0 30 1 10.00 1w Michael Neser 4 0 34 0 8.50 Ben Laughlin 4 0 43 0 10.75 1w Peter Siddle 4 1 17 3 4.25 1w Liam O'Connor 4 0 27 0 6.75 Colin Ingram 1 0 18 0 18.00 ................................ Umpire Shawn Craig Umpire Phillip Gillespie Video Geoffrey Joshua Match Referee Peter Marshall