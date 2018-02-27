UPDATE 4-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between New South Wales and Tasmania on Monday at Sydney, Australia Match Drawn New South Wales 1st innings Nick Larkin c Beau Webster b Tom Rogers 85 Daniel Hughes c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko 22 Ed Cowan c George Bailey b Jarrod Freeman 68 Kurtis Patterson b Tom Rogers 72 Moises Henriques Not Out 131 Nic Maddinson c Alex Doolan b Tom Rogers 9 Peter Nevill b Sam Rainbird 5 Steve O'Keefe c Jake Doran b Andrew Fekete 0 Trent Copeland c Ben McDermott b Tom Rogers 41 Extras 4b 3lb 7nb 0pen 2w 16 Total (106.5 overs) 449 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-52 Hughes, 2-167 Larkin, 3-185 Cowan, 4-341 Patterson, 5-363 Maddinson, 6-392 Nevill, 7-393 O'Keefe, 8-449 Copeland Did Not Bat : Sandhu, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Andrew Fekete 21 2 77 1 3.67 1nb Tom Rogers 20.5 3 88 4 4.22 Sam Rainbird 24 3 118 1 4.92 2w 6nb Simon Milenko 15 2 49 1 3.27 Jarrod Freeman 22 1 92 1 4.18 Beau Webster 4 0 18 0 4.50 ........................................................... Tasmania 1st innings Beau Webster c Trent Copeland b Gurinder Sandhu 136 Alex Doolan c Nick Larkin b Gurinder Sandhu 9 George Bailey b Steve O'Keefe 34 Jake Doran c Peter Nevill b Steve O'Keefe 97 Matthew Wade Not Out 108 Ben McDermott Not Out 75 Extras 14b 11lb 3nb 0pen 2w 30 Total (158.0 overs) 489 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Doolan, 2-80 Bailey, 3-259 Doran, 4-337 Webster Did Not Bat : Milenko, Rogers, Rainbird, Freeman, Fekete Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 32 4 85 0 2.66 Gurinder Sandhu 40 7 121 2 3.02 2nb Harry Conway 26 4 81 0 3.12 1w 1nb Steve O'Keefe 40 10 80 2 2.00 Ed Cowan 14 0 62 0 4.43 Nic Maddinson 6 1 35 0 5.83 1w .................... Umpire Sam Nogajski Umpire John Ward