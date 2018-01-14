UPDATE 3-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 27 between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on Saturday at Alice Springs, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 6 wickets Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Alex Carey c Joel Paris b Matthew Kelly 44 Jake Weatherald lbw William Bosisto 19 Colin Ingram c William Bosisto b Ashton Agar 3 Jonathan Wells Run Out Michael Klinger 10 Jake Lehmann c Mitchell Johnson b Ashton Agar 1 Jono Dean c Hilton Cartwright b Ashton Agar 13 Michael Neser c Hilton Cartwright b Matthew Kelly 5 Rashid Khan b Tim Bresnan 5 Peter Siddle c (Sub) b Tim Bresnan 2 Ben Laughlin b Joel Paris 1 Billy Stanlake Not Out 4 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w 5 Total (19.2 overs) 112 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-49 Weatherald, 2-56 Ingram, 3-79 Wells, 4-80 Carey, 5-81 Lehmann, 6-92 Neser, 7-105 Dean, 8-105 Khan, 9-108 Laughlin, 10-112 Siddle Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Johnson 4 0 22 0 5.50 1w Joel Paris 4 0 33 1 8.25 1w William Bosisto 2 0 9 1 4.50 Ashton Agar 4 0 19 3 4.75 Tim Bresnan 2.2 0 14 2 6.00 Matthew Kelly 3 0 13 2 4.33 1w .......................................................... Perth Scorchers 1st innings William Bosisto c Peter Siddle b Michael Neser 3 Michael Klinger c Ben Laughlin b Michael Neser 17 Cameron Bancroft c Jake Weatherald b Peter Siddle 15 Hilton Cartwright Not Out 47 Ashton Turner b Rashid Khan 1 Ashton Agar Not Out 26 Extras 0b 1lb 2nb 0pen 2w 5 Total (18.2 overs) 114-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Bosisto, 2-26 Klinger, 3-42 Bancroft, 4-43 Turner Did Not Bat : David, Bresnan, Kelly, Paris, Johnson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 3.2 0 18 2 5.40 1w Billy Stanlake 3 0 23 0 7.67 Rashid Khan 4 0 15 1 3.75 Colin Ingram 1 0 11 0 11.00 Peter Siddle 4 0 25 1 6.25 1nb Ben Laughlin 3 0 21 0 7.00 1nb .............................. Umpire Donovan Koch Umpire John Ward Video Shawn Craig Match Referee Stephen Bernard