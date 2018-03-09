UPDATE 5-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Mar 9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between Tasmania and South Australia on Wednesday at Hobart, Australia Tasmania win by 16 runs Tasmania 1st innings Jordan Silk c Callum Ferguson b Kane Richardson 19 Alex Doolan c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall 7 Beau Webster c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson 42 Jake Doran c Alex Carey b Nick Winter 74 George Bailey b Nick Winter 55 Matthew Wade c Jake Weatherald b Kane Richardson 68 Simon Milenko c Jake Weatherald b Nick Winter 0 Tom Rogers c Tom Cooper b Kane Richardson 41 Sam Rainbird b Nick Winter 10 Jackson Bird c Conor McInerney b Nick Winter 32 Andrew Fekete Not Out 0 Extras 9b 21lb 0nb 0pen 15w 45 Total (125.5 overs) 393 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Doolan, 2-43 Silk, 3-108 Webster, 4-219 Doran, 5-242 Bailey, 6-249 Milenko, 7-343 Wade, 8-352 Rogers, 9-383 Rainbird, 10-393 Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Daniel Worrall 29 12 77 1 2.66 1w Nick Winter 31.5 9 81 5 2.54 1w Joe Mennie 28 6 79 0 2.82 2w Kane Richardson 30 8 99 4 3.30 3w Travis Head 6 1 20 0 3.33 Conor McInerney 1 0 7 0 7.00 ............................................................ South Australia 1st innings Conor McInerney lbw Andrew Fekete 12 Jake Weatherald b Tom Rogers 22 Callum Ferguson c Jake Doran b Simon Milenko 51 Travis Head b Tom Rogers 4 Jake Lehmann b Tom Rogers 15 Tom Cooper c Matthew Wade b Jackson Bird 33 Alex Carey c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko 8 Joe Mennie c Jake Doran b Jackson Bird 6 Kane Richardson c Jake Doran b Sam Rainbird 32 Nick Winter c Jordan Silk b Tom Rogers 18 Daniel Worrall Not Out 1 Extras 12b 4lb 4nb 0pen 5w 25 Total (68.3 overs) 227 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-19 McInerney, 2-51 Weatherald, 3-59 Head, 4-90 Lehmann, 5-151 Cooper, 6-165 Carey, 7-166 Ferguson, 8-180 Mennie, 9-221 Richardson, 10-227 Winter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 19 4 58 2 3.05 4nb Andrew Fekete 14 3 48 1 3.43 1w Sam Rainbird 17 3 38 1 2.24 1w Tom Rogers 14.3 3 58 4 4.00 2w Simon Milenko 4 2 9 2 2.25 .............................................................. Tasmania 2nd innings Jordan Silk b Joe Mennie 53 Alex Doolan lbw Joe Mennie 17 Beau Webster c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall 18 Jake Doran lbw Nick Winter 2 George Bailey b Daniel Worrall 0 Matthew Wade c Jake Weatherald b Daniel Worrall 0 Simon Milenko c Nick Winter b Kane Richardson 33 Tom Rogers b Nick Winter 0 Sam Rainbird Not Out 12 Jackson Bird b Kane Richardson 4 Andrew Fekete c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall 8 Extras 6b 9lb 1nb 0pen 1w 17 Total (50.2 overs) 164 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Doolan, 2-83 Silk, 3-94 Webster, 4-94 Doran, 5-94 Bailey, 6-99 Wade, 7-100 Rogers, 8-145 Milenko, 9-151 Bird, 10-164 Fekete Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Daniel Worrall 12.2 5 17 4 1.38 Nick Winter 12 3 42 2 3.50 Joe Mennie 13 4 35 2 2.69 1nb Kane Richardson 13 1 55 2 4.23 1w ............................................................ South Australia 2nd innings Conor McInerney c Beau Webster b Sam Rainbird 19 Jake Weatherald c Beau Webster b Sam Rainbird 17 Callum Ferguson lbw Andrew Fekete 11 Travis Head c Beau Webster b Sam Rainbird 145 Jake Lehmann lbw Andrew Fekete 7 Tom Cooper c Simon Milenko b Jackson Bird 38 Alex Carey b Simon Milenko 6 Joe Mennie b Jackson Bird 29 Kane Richardson c Alex Doolan b Jackson Bird 0 Nick Winter b Jackson Bird 25 Daniel Worrall Not Out 0 Extras 1b 11lb 5nb 0pen 0w 17 Total (87.1 overs) 314 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-35 McInerney, 2-50 Ferguson, 3-54 Weatherald, 4-69 Lehmann, 5-184 Cooper, 6-200 Carey, 7-255 Mennie, 8-255 Richardson, 9-312 Head, 10-314 Winter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 24.1 7 64 4 2.65 1nb Andrew Fekete 20 5 75 2 3.75 Sam Rainbird 23 3 86 3 3.74 4nb Tom Rogers 9 2 43 0 4.78 Simon Milenko 10 4 29 1 2.90 Beau Webster 1 0 5 0 5.00 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Anthony Wilds Match Referee Robert Parry