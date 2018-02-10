UPDATE 9-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of between Western Australia and New South Wales on Saturday at Perth, Australia Western Australia win by 4 wickets New South Wales 1st innings Nick Larkin c Ashton Turner b Mitchell Marsh 13 Daniel Hughes c Ashton Turner b Mitchell Marsh 49 Kurtis Patterson c Matthew Kelly b Mitchell Marsh 24 Moises Henriques c Simon Mackin b Mitchell Marsh 5 Ed Cowan c Cameron Bancroft b Matthew Kelly 46 Peter Nevill c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin 16 Trent Copeland c&b Matthew Kelly 11 Gurinder Sandhu c Hilton Cartwright b William Bosisto 6 Charlie Stobo c Josh Inglis b Alex Bevilaqua 2 Nathan Lyon Not Out 6 Mickey Edwards c Cameron Bancroft b Jhye Richardson 4 Extras 6b 10lb 2nb 0pen 4w 22 Total (82.2 overs) 204 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Larkin, 2-89 Hughes, 3-104 Henriques, 4-105 Patterson, 5-157 Nevill, 6-174 Cowan, 7-188 Copeland, 8-193 Sandhu, 9-194 Stobo, 10-204 Edwards Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 18.2 6 30 1 1.64 1nb Matthew Kelly 16 4 34 2 2.12 Simon Mackin 18 5 42 1 2.33 Mitchell Marsh 16 3 50 4 3.12 1w 1nb Alex Bevilaqua 10 3 21 1 2.10 1w William Bosisto 4 1 11 1 2.75 ................................................................ Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Ed Cowan b Charlie Stobo 38 William Bosisto c Charlie Stobo b Trent Copeland 0 Matthew Kelly c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 1 Hilton Cartwright c Peter Nevill b Mickey Edwards 78 Shaun Marsh c Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon 29 Mitchell Marsh c Mickey Edwards b Charlie Stobo 8 Ashton Turner c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 6 Josh Inglis st Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon 4 Jhye Richardson c Nick Larkin b Charlie Stobo 0 Alex Bevilaqua b Nathan Lyon 36 Simon Mackin Not Out 0 Extras 9b 4lb 0nb 0pen 2w 15 Total (70.0 overs) 215 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Bosisto, 2-5 Kelly, 3-98 Bancroft, 4-147 Marsh, 5-163 Cartwright, 6-173 Turner, 7-174 Marsh, 8-174 Richardson, 9-194 Inglis, 10-215 Bevilaqua Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 19 7 42 3 2.21 1w Gurinder Sandhu 11 2 30 0 2.73 Charlie Stobo 10 3 32 3 3.20 Mickey Edwards 10 3 39 1 3.90 1w Nathan Lyon 20 5 59 3 2.95 ................................................................. New South Wales 2nd innings Nick Larkin c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin 19 Daniel Hughes c Jhye Richardson b Simon Mackin 25 Kurtis Patterson c Ashton Turner b Matthew Kelly 16 Moises Henriques lbw Simon Mackin 0 Ed Cowan c Alex Bevilaqua b Matthew Kelly 55 Peter Nevill c Cameron Bancroft b Matthew Kelly 4 Trent Copeland Not Out 1 Gurinder Sandhu c Alex Bevilaqua b Simon Mackin 14 Charlie Stobo c Mitchell Marsh b Matthew Kelly 8 Nathan Lyon lbw Simon Mackin 4 Mickey Edwards c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin 8 Extras 16b 2lb 0nb 0pen 7w 25 Total (62.2 overs) 179 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Hughes, 2-45 Larkin, 3-45 Henriques, 4-81 Patterson, 5-89 Nevill, 6-136 Sandhu, 7-162 Stobo, 8-167 Lyon, 9-175 Cowan, 10-179 Edwards Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 18 3 55 0 3.06 2w Matthew Kelly 15 6 25 4 1.67 Simon Mackin 17.2 5 43 6 2.48 1w Mitchell Marsh 10 2 34 0 3.40 Alex Bevilaqua 2 0 4 0 2.00 ............................................................ Western Australia 2nd innings Cameron Bancroft c Ed Cowan b Charlie Stobo 13 William Bosisto lbw Trent Copeland 22 Hilton Cartwright c Trent Copeland b Gurinder Sandhu 32 Shaun Marsh c Trent Copeland b Gurinder Sandhu 39 Mitchell Marsh c Trent Copeland b Mickey Edwards 14 Ashton Turner st Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon 22 Josh Inglis Not Out 10 Alex Bevilaqua Not Out 0 Extras 15b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w 20 Total (34.3 overs) 172-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-25 Bancroft, 2-59 Bosisto, 3-93 Cartwright, 4-120 Marsh, 5-136 Marsh, 6-160 Turner Did Not Bat : Richardson, Kelly, Mackin Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Charlie Stobo 8 1 48 1 6.00 1w Gurinder Sandhu 8 1 22 2 2.75 Trent Copeland 9.3 1 44 1 4.63 Nathan Lyon 5 0 15 1 3.00 Mickey Edwards 4 0 26 1 6.50 2w ....................... Umpire Simon Lightbody Umpire Anthony Wilds