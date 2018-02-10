FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 9-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of  between Western Australia and New South Wales on Saturday at Perth, Australia

Western Australia win by 4 wickets

 New South Wales  1st innings
 Nick Larkin       c Ashton Turner b Mitchell Marsh                13
 Daniel Hughes     c Ashton Turner b Mitchell Marsh                49
 Kurtis Patterson  c Matthew Kelly b Mitchell Marsh                24
 Moises Henriques  c Simon Mackin b Mitchell Marsh                  5
 Ed Cowan          c Cameron Bancroft b Matthew Kelly              46
 Peter Nevill      c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin                    16
 Trent Copeland    c&b Matthew Kelly                               11
 Gurinder Sandhu   c Hilton Cartwright b William Bosisto            6
 Charlie Stobo     c Josh Inglis b Alex Bevilaqua                   2
 Nathan Lyon       Not Out                                          6
 Mickey Edwards    c Cameron Bancroft b Jhye Richardson             4
 Extras            6b 10lb 2nb 0pen 4w                             22
 Total             (82.2 overs)                           204 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Larkin, 2-89 Hughes, 3-104 Henriques, 4-105 Patterson, 5-157 Nevill, 6-174 Cowan, 7-188 Copeland, 8-193 Sandhu, 9-194 Stobo, 10-204 Edwards

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Jhye Richardson  18.2   6  30   1  1.64  1nb
 Matthew Kelly      16   4  34   2  2.12
 Simon Mackin       18   5  42   1  2.33
 Mitchell Marsh     16   3  50   4  3.12  1w 1nb
 Alex Bevilaqua     10   3  21   1  2.10  1w
 William Bosisto     4   1  11   1  2.75

 ................................................................
 Western Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft   c Ed Cowan b Charlie Stobo                 38
 William Bosisto    c Charlie Stobo b Trent Copeland            0
 Matthew Kelly      c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland             1
 Hilton Cartwright  c Peter Nevill b Mickey Edwards            78
 Shaun Marsh        c Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon               29
 Mitchell Marsh     c Mickey Edwards b Charlie Stobo            8
 Ashton Turner      c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland             6
 Josh Inglis        st Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon               4
 Jhye Richardson    c Nick Larkin b Charlie Stobo               0
 Alex Bevilaqua     b Nathan Lyon                              36
 Simon Mackin       Not Out                                     0
 Extras             9b 4lb 0nb 0pen 2w                         15
 Total              (70.0 overs)                      215 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Bosisto, 2-5 Kelly, 3-98 Bancroft, 4-147 Marsh, 5-163 Cartwright, 6-173 Turner, 7-174 Marsh, 8-174 Richardson, 9-194 Inglis, 10-215 Bevilaqua

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Trent Copeland   19   7  42   3  2.21  1w
 Gurinder Sandhu  11   2  30   0  2.73
 Charlie Stobo    10   3  32   3  3.20
 Mickey Edwards   10   3  39   1  3.90  1w
 Nathan Lyon      20   5  59   3  2.95

 .................................................................
 New South Wales  2nd innings
 Nick Larkin       c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin                 19
 Daniel Hughes     c Jhye Richardson b Simon Mackin             25
 Kurtis Patterson  c Ashton Turner b Matthew Kelly              16
 Moises Henriques  lbw Simon Mackin                              0
 Ed Cowan          c Alex Bevilaqua b Matthew Kelly             55
 Peter Nevill      c Cameron Bancroft b Matthew Kelly            4
 Trent Copeland    Not Out                                       1
 Gurinder Sandhu   c Alex Bevilaqua b Simon Mackin              14
 Charlie Stobo     c Mitchell Marsh b Matthew Kelly              8
 Nathan Lyon       lbw Simon Mackin                              4
 Mickey Edwards    c Josh Inglis b Simon Mackin                  8
 Extras            16b 2lb 0nb 0pen 7w                          25
 Total             (62.2 overs)                        179 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Hughes, 2-45 Larkin, 3-45 Henriques, 4-81 Patterson, 5-89 Nevill, 6-136 Sandhu, 7-162 Stobo, 8-167 Lyon, 9-175 Cowan, 10-179 Edwards

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Jhye Richardson    18   3  55   0  3.06  2w
 Matthew Kelly      15   6  25   4  1.67
 Simon Mackin     17.2   5  43   6  2.48  1w
 Mitchell Marsh     10   2  34   0  3.40
 Alex Bevilaqua      2   0   4   0  2.00

 ............................................................
 Western Australia  2nd innings
 Cameron Bancroft   c Ed Cowan b Charlie Stobo             13
 William Bosisto    lbw Trent Copeland                     22
 Hilton Cartwright  c Trent Copeland b Gurinder Sandhu     32
 Shaun Marsh        c Trent Copeland b Gurinder Sandhu     39
 Mitchell Marsh     c Trent Copeland b Mickey Edwards      14
 Ashton Turner      st Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon          22
 Josh Inglis        Not Out                                10
 Alex Bevilaqua     Not Out                                 0
 Extras             15b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w                    20
 Total              (34.3 overs)                        172-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-25 Bancroft, 2-59 Bosisto, 3-93 Cartwright, 4-120 Marsh, 5-136 Marsh, 6-160 Turner
Did Not Bat : Richardson, Kelly, Mackin

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Charlie Stobo      8   1  48   1  6.00  1w
 Gurinder Sandhu    8   1  22   2  2.75
 Trent Copeland   9.3   1  44   1  4.63
 Nathan Lyon        5   0  15   1  3.00
 Mickey Edwards     4   0  26   1  6.50  2w

 .......................
 Umpire  Simon Lightbody
 Umpire  Anthony Wilds
