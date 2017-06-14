FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cricket-Captain Sarfraz proud of Pakistan young guns
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
June 14, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 2 months ago

Cricket-Captain Sarfraz proud of Pakistan young guns

Ed Osmond

2 Min Read

CARDIFF, June 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was understandably proud of his inexperienced team following their unexpected and emphatic eight-wicket victory over hosts England in the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Wednesday.

Pakistan, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, lost heavily to India in their opening match but victories over South Africa and Sri Lanka sent them into the last four.

"After the first loss we were very down, but credit goes to the team management," Sarfraz told a news conference. "They boosted us up really well. I'm very happy about how my youngsters are performing."

Pakistan, without their leading fast bowler Mohammad Amir due to injury, bowled England out for 211 with 23-year-old seamer Hasan Ali taking three wickets to earn the man-of-the-match award.

"Credit goes to the bowlers," Sarfraz said. "They bowled really well, especially in the middle part. Hasan is improving day by day."

Sarfraz is confident about Pakistan's chances in their first Champions Trophy final on Sunday when they will face local rivals India or Bangladesh.

"I said after the loss to India if we play good cricket, definitely we will win this tournament. Now we are in the final," he said.

Sarfraz is hoping Amir will be fit for the showcase game at The Oval.

"I think he (Amir) has a little bit of back spasm," Sarfraz said. "Hopefully, he will recover for the final. He's our best strike bowler." (Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.