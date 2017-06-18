FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-India win toss, elect to field
#Cricket News
June 18, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 2 months ago

Cricket-India win toss, elect to field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan at the Oval on Sunday.

Kohli named an unchanged team for the match while Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir returns to the lineup after missing the semi-final victory over England through injury. He replaces Rumman Raees.

This is the second match between the sub-continent rivals at this year's tournament, with India having thrashed Pakistan in their opening group outing.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)

