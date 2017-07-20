Cricket-Westley to make England debut in third South Africa test

July 20 (Reuters) - Essex batsman Tom Westley will make his international debut for England in next week's third test against South Africa, replacing injured Garry Ballance at number three in the 13-man squad.

Westley has enjoyed a prolific season for Essex in the County Championship, scoring 478 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 53.11.

The 28-year-old right-hander also scored an unbeaten 106 for England Lions last month against a full-strength South African bowling attack.

Middlesex's middle order batsman Dawid Malan, the other new face in the squad, could also be handed a debut if England choose to play an extra batsman in the Oval test, which starts on July 27.

South Africa levelled the four-match series at 1-1 on Monday, thrashing England by 340 runs on the fourth day of the Trent Bridge test.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Liam Dawson, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Tom Westley, Mark Wood.