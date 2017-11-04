Cricket-Man drives car onto pitch to halt Ranji game in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A man drove his car onto the pitch during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a major breach of security at the Air Force Sports Complex in Palam.

Some 20 minutes before Friday’s scheduled close of play, the car entered the field through an unmanned gate and headed straight to the pitch, scaring away Delhi fielders and the two Uttar Pradesh batsmen.

Former India players, including the Delhi duo of Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, looked in disbelief as the car was twice driven over the pitch.

“Very disturbing to see our Ranji Trophy game being interrupted in this fashion today! Thankfully all players are safe,” Uttar Pradesh captain and India discard Suresh Raina said on Twitter.

The car was on its way out when security guards stopped it near the gate and handed over the driver to police.

Match referee V Narayan Kutti examined the pitch after the incident and approved it for further play.

“We are treating it as a stray incident but it’s a major security breach and one would have to be very careful about such incidents in the future,” he later said. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)