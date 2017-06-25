Cricket-Malan leads England to series win over South Africa

June 25 (Reuters) - Debutant Dawid Malan's hard-hitting 78 helped England to a 19-run victory over South Africa at Cardiff on Sunday to secure a 2-1 series win.

The 29-year-old left-hander Malan, who was born in London and brought up in South Africa, blasted 78 from 44 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes as England, whose captain Eoin Morgan was rested, made 181 for eight.

South Africa were never really in the run chase, especially after captain AB de Villiers was caught in the deep by Alex Hales off the spin of Mason Crane for 35, leaving his team at 82 for four. They eventually fell short on 162 for seven.

Chris Jordan picked up three wickets for England who will be delighted to have won the series while also blooding some new talent. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Chadband)