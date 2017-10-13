FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Third T20 between India and Australia called off
October 13, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 8 days ago

Cricket-Third T20 between India and Australia called off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The three-match Twenty20 international series between India and Australia ended 1-1 after the final match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to a wet outfield in Hyderabad on Friday.

The match officials made multiple inspections of the playing surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium before deciding the outfield was not fit for any play.

India won the rain-truncated first match in Ranchi by nine wickets, while Australia squared the series with a eight-wicket victory in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The hosts won the five-match one-day international series 4-1. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

