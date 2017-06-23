FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups
#Cricket News
June 23, 2017 / 12:58 PM / a month ago

Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago 
West Indies won toss and decided to bowl 
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins     
India:       Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav 
Referees:    Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)

