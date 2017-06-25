FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups
June 25, 2017 / 2:51 PM / a month ago

Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago 
West Indies won toss and decided to bowl 
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins     
India:       Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav 
Referees:    Nigel Duguid (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)

