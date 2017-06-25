Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups

June 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago West Indies won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav Referees: Nigel Duguid (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)