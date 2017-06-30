Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups

June 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda West Indies won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kesrick Williams, Miguel Cummins India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav Referees: David Boon (Match referee), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Nigel Duguid (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire)