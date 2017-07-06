FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups
#Cricket News
July 6, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a month ago

Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 6 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between West Indies and India on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica 
West Indies won toss and decided to bat 
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams    
India:       Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami 
Referees:    Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Leslie Reifer (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)

