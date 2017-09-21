FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups
#Cricket News
September 21, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a month ago

Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between England and West Indies on Thursday in Nottingham, England 
West Indies won toss and decided to bowl 
England:     Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett                
West Indies: Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Miguel Cummins, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams 
Referees:    Rob Bailey (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)

0 : 0
