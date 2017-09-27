Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between England and West Indies on Wednesday in London, England England won toss and decided to bowl England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins Referees: Rob Bailey (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)