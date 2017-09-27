FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
September 27, 2017 / 11:32 AM / in 22 days

Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between England and West Indies on Wednesday in London, England 
England won toss and decided to bowl 
England:     Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball                  
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins 
Referees:    Rob Bailey (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.