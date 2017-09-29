FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups
September 29, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 20 days ago

Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between England and West Indies on Friday in Southampton, England 
England won toss and decided to bowl 
England:     Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball                   
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed (capt), Rovman Powell, Sunil Ambris, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins 
Referees:    Simon Fry (Umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)

