Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between England and West Indies on Friday in Southampton, England England won toss and decided to bowl England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed (capt), Rovman Powell, Sunil Ambris, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)