Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between England and West Indies on Tuesday in Manchester, England West Indies won toss and decided to bat England: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope, Kyle Hope, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Jason Mohammed, Alzarri Joseph, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Tim Robinson (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)