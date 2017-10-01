FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-One Day International India v Australia line-ups
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 1, 2017 / 8:01 AM / in 18 days

Cricket-One Day International India v Australia line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between India and Australia on Sunday in Nagpur, India 
Australia won toss and decided to bat 
India:     Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav     
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa 
Referees:  Marais Erasmus (Umpire), CK Nandan (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Referee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.